Woman at the Aurat March in Islamabad mark International Women's Day. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s women want sexual rights. Do its men feel threatened?

  • Every year, thousands of Pakistani women mark International Women’s Day by attending the Aurat March and issuing the rallying cry ‘my body, my choice’
  • In response they are threatened with rape and have fatwa issued against them. As an organiser puts it: ‘there is deep fear around women claiming the rights to their own bodies’

Topic |   International Women's Day
Zehra Abid
Updated: 12:00am, 9 Mar, 2021

