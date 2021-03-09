Pro-democracy protesters holds signs touting the #MilkTeaAlliance during a march on the residence of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha last month. Photo: AFP Pro-democracy protesters holds signs touting the #MilkTeaAlliance during a march on the residence of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha last month. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Can #MilkTeaAlliance help Thais change their mind about Myanmar after years of bad blood?

  • Most Thais were taught that Myanmar people were responsible for the sacking of the ancient Siamese capital of Ayutthaya; a new video is challenging this account
  • Young Thais are seeking to understand their history and forge closer links with others opposing authoritarian government

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 5:18pm, 9 Mar, 2021

