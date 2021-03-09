Singapore President Halimah Yacob said countries should prioritise gender equality in their policymaking. Photo: SCMP Singapore President Halimah Yacob said countries should prioritise gender equality in their policymaking. Photo: SCMP
Gender equality
Singapore’s Halimah, other Asian women leaders stress gender equality at SCMP conference

  • The city state’s first woman president, the keynote speaker at the ‘Women of Our Time’ conference, warned of deepening vulnerabilities during Covid-19
  • Halimah joined the Philippines’ Delia Domingo Albert, Yum China CEO Joey Wat and others in calling for a gender-balanced society and workplaces

Nadia Lam
Updated: 10:26pm, 9 Mar, 2021

