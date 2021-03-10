Indian fighter jets on the deck on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise, which includes forces from Australia, Japan and the United States. Photo: AFP
‘Uncomfortable signal to China’: Japan’s Suga raises Hong Kong, South China Sea, Xinjiang in phone call with India’s Modi
- Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and India’s Narendra Modi hold phone call ahead of Quad meeting with US President Joe Biden and Australian leader Scott Morrison
- The pair pledge to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific as Japan expresses concern over China’s ‘attempts to change status quo’ in disputed seas
Topic | China-India relations
