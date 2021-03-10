Prince Harry and Meghan give their interview to Oprah Winfrey. Photo: AP
Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview and racism storm: Commonwealth sees red, Thailand sees parallels
- Racism claims against the British royal family prompt calls in Commonwealth nations from Australia to South Africa to rethink ties with the monarchy
- In non-Commonwealth monarchies such as Thailand, some have likened Meghan to Princess Ubolratana, who lost her titles after marrying an American, and to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends most of his time in Germany
