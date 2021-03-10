Singapore’s colonial-era Internal Security Act has in recent years been used against suspected militants. Photo: Reuters Singapore’s colonial-era Internal Security Act has in recent years been used against suspected militants. Photo: Reuters
Singapore detains man who plotted knife attack on Jews; considers tighter security at places of worship

  • Amirull bin Ali, 20, has been detained without trial under the island nation’s Internal Security Act for planning to kill three Jewish men after they left a synagogue
  • Law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says security measures at religious sites ‘may have to be stepped up a bit’ to balance increasing risks

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 6:29pm, 10 Mar, 2021

