Philippines: ‘Bloody Sunday’ killings show Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal presidency isn’t letting up in his last full year

  • Police and soldiers raided the homes and offices of nine activists over the weekend, shooting nine dead and arresting six
  • Human rights experts say incident follows pattern of bloody deaths and abuses of authority throughout president’s administration, which ends in June next year

Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Alan Robles

Updated: 11:06pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Human rights groups say there may have been up to 27,000 extrajudicial killings during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, pictured here in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
