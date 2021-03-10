Human rights groups say there may have been up to 27,000 extrajudicial killings during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, pictured here in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Philippines: ‘Bloody Sunday’ killings show Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal presidency isn’t letting up in his last full year
- Police and soldiers raided the homes and offices of nine activists over the weekend, shooting nine dead and arresting six
- Human rights experts say incident follows pattern of bloody deaths and abuses of authority throughout president’s administration, which ends in June next year
