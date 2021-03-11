An ethnic Chin refugee mother and child from Myanmar in India. Photo: AFP
In India, Myanmar refugees seek asylum in a home the British took away
- The Chin people of Myanmar are separated from their ethnic brethren the Mizos of India only by Britain’s colonial era border
- Fleeing the post-coup violence in Myanmar, many are returning to families across that border. Among them, police who refused to machine gun protesters
