Myanmar
In India, Myanmar refugees seek asylum in a home the British took away

  • The Chin people of Myanmar are separated from their ethnic brethren the Mizos of India only by Britain’s colonial era border
  • Fleeing the post-coup violence in Myanmar, many are returning to families across that border. Among them, police who refused to machine gun protesters

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 5:19pm, 11 Mar, 2021

An ethnic Chin refugee mother and child from Myanmar in India. Photo: AFP
