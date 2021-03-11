Police officers march towards a university in Myanmar, where demonstrators were protesting against the military coup.
Keep Myanmar’s ‘hated’ military or face another Iraq or Libya: Singapore’s George Yeo
- Singapore’s former foreign minister says the Tatmadaw is part of the problem in Myanmar but must also be part of the post-coup solution
- Dissolving it would destabilise the country in the same way Western invasions of Iraq and Libya left security vacuums that were filled by Islamic State, he says
Topic | Myanmar
