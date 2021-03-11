Police officers march towards a university in Myanmar, where demonstrators were protesting against the military coup. Police officers march towards a university in Myanmar, where demonstrators were protesting against the military coup.
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Keep Myanmar’s ‘hated’ military or face another Iraq or Libya: Singapore’s George Yeo

  • Singapore’s former foreign minister says the Tatmadaw is part of the problem in Myanmar but must also be part of the post-coup solution
  • Dissolving it would destabilise the country in the same way Western invasions of Iraq and Libya left security vacuums that were filled by Islamic State, he says

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 6:42pm, 11 Mar, 2021

