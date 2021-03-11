Former lawmaker from Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition Ted Hui speaks to the media as he leaves the Western Police Station in Hong Kong on November 18, 2020, following his arrest in connection with throwing foul-smelling objects inside the city's legislature earlier this year. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
Australian senator hits back at Beijing’s criticism after Canberra allows in fugitive former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui
- James Paterson, chair of the country’s security and intelligence committee, says immigration policy is a ‘purely domestic sovereign issue’ for Australia
- China had previously accused Canberra of meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs after Covid-19 restrictions were waived to allow Hui to enter on a tourist visa
