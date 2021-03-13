An Indonesian crew spots a Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around the Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency An Indonesian crew spots a Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around the Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
An Indonesian crew spots a Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around the Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
South China Sea: what does Beijing want in Indonesia’s Natuna Islands?

  • Beijing says it just wants to fish in waters where it has historical rights. That is a problem, because it’s within the same area Indonesia claims as its EEZ
  • For Jakarta, Chinese incursions are a threat to sovereignty and may compel it to look to the US, as part of a strategy of military deterrence

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:37am, 13 Mar, 2021

