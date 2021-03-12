An Indian soldier stands guard near a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP An Indian soldier stands guard near a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP
An Indian soldier stands guard near a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India-China border row, Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy fuelling New Delhi’s new embrace of the Quad, say analysts

  • China’s rising assertiveness, Covid-19 and the Myanmar coup are expected to be on the agenda at Friday’s Quad meeting
  • Analysts say while the border clash and vaccine diplomacy have shifted New Delhi’s views on the Quad

Topic |   India
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 1:57pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian soldier stands guard near a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP An Indian soldier stands guard near a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP
An Indian soldier stands guard near a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE