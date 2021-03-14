Electoral workers draw traditional folk-art designs urging residents of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to vote in the coming legislative assembly elections. Photo: AFP Electoral workers draw traditional folk-art designs urging residents of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to vote in the coming legislative assembly elections. Photo: AFP
A sari or cash? As Indian elections near, voter inducements flow

  • Indian election season means bribe season, with politicians of all stripes offering a wide variety of gifts in exchange for votes
  • The competition for votes has surged as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of PM Narendra Modi has raised the level of campaign financing to record levels

Neeta Lal
Updated: 3:17pm, 14 Mar, 2021

