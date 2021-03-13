Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar gather outside the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of Asean agree on an action plan to address the situation. Photo: AP
Can Indonesia use Myanmar to balance the US and China?
- Jakarta’s efforts to help its Southeast Asian neighbour are partly aimed at keeping it within Asean’s orbit rather than China’s, experts say
- But Indonesia is also hoping to impress its democratic credentials on US President Joe Biden, giving the country leverage in its strategic interests
