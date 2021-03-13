A medical worker sprays disinfectant at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
In South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, mandatory coronavirus testing for foreigners sparks accusations of racism
- The country’s most populous province has ordered all migrant workers to get tested following a number of infection clusters
- While some have no problem with the free tests, other foreigners have called the order ‘humiliating’ and say they have been scapegoated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker sprays disinfectant at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP