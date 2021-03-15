Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga still lives in his cramped quarters at the Diet members’ dormitory. Photo: EPA
Why is Japan’s Yoshihide Suga the latest prime minister to avoid living at the official residence? It’s a spooky story
- The issue is debated every couple of years, and comes down to persistent rumours of ghosts
- The residence is the site of two bloody coup attempts in the 1930s, and various premiers have reported supernatural incidents, with one even arranging an exorcism
