Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga still lives in his cramped quarters at the Diet members’ dormitory. Photo: EPA Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga still lives in his cramped quarters at the Diet members’ dormitory. Photo: EPA
Why is Japan’s Yoshihide Suga the latest prime minister to avoid living at the official residence? It’s a spooky story

  • The issue is debated every couple of years, and comes down to persistent rumours of ghosts
  • The residence is the site of two bloody coup attempts in the 1930s, and various premiers have reported supernatural incidents, with one even arranging an exorcism

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:24pm, 15 Mar, 2021

