A high-security facility near what is believed to be a ‘re-education camp’ where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Australian parliament refuses to label China’s Xinjiang actions as genocide

  • Senate votes 33-12 against motion calling on China to end the ‘persecution of Uygurs’, following moves by US, Canada and Netherlands that angered Beijing
  • Rex Patrick says other senators are ‘all huff and puff’, accusing them of self-censoring on China’s human rights record and handing Beijing a ‘victory’

John Power
Updated: 5:07pm, 15 Mar, 2021

