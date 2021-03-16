A fire burns at a Chinese-owned factory in Hlaingthaya township, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Why are Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters angry at China?
- Chinese-run factories were attacked on Sunday, amid an ongoing crackdown on anti-coup protesters
- Many protesters believe China supports the military and that security forces and other agitators carried out the destruction to incite more trouble
Topic | Myanmar
A fire burns at a Chinese-owned factory in Hlaingthaya township, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA