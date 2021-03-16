A fire burns at a Chinese-owned factory in Hlaingthaya township, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA A fire burns at a Chinese-owned factory in Hlaingthaya township, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Why are Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters angry at China?

  • Chinese-run factories were attacked on Sunday, amid an ongoing crackdown on anti-coup protesters
  • Many protesters believe China supports the military and that security forces and other agitators carried out the destruction to incite more trouble

Min Ye Kyaw
Min Ye Kyaw and Agencies

Updated: 9:47am, 16 Mar, 2021

