Japan mulls action against Chinese, Russian diplomats who refuse to pay traffic fines
- Only 830 of the 3,948 traffic violations involving embassy vehicles in 2018 have been resolved, government officials told a recent budget hearing
- Diplomatic immunity protections are preventing Japanese authorities from recouping the more than US$366,000 in unpaid fines that are still outstanding
Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP