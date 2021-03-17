Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP
Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan mulls action against Chinese, Russian diplomats who refuse to pay traffic fines

  • Only 830 of the 3,948 traffic violations involving embassy vehicles in 2018 have been resolved, government officials told a recent budget hearing
  • Diplomatic immunity protections are preventing Japanese authorities from recouping the more than US$366,000 in unpaid fines that are still outstanding

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 7:05am, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP
Traffic pictured on a street in Tokyo in 2017. More than US$366,000 in unpaid traffic fines are owed by the various diplomatic missions in the Japanese capital. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE