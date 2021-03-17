Indian farmers shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration and move towards New Delhi to join the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP Indian farmers shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration and move towards New Delhi to join the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
In Australia, tensions between Sikhs and Modi-supporting Hindus simmer on the back of farmers’ protests in India

  • Members of the Indian community in Australia say divisions have become wider after Sikhs there backed the farmers demonstrating in India
  • There have been attacks on Sikhs in Sydney and calls to boycott Sikh-owned businesses, while the community’s alleged support of a separatist movement is another flashpoint

Sonia Sarkar
Updated: 9:34am, 17 Mar, 2021

