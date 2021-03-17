Protesters take cover behind home-made shields as they confront the police during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AFP Protesters take cover behind home-made shields as they confront the police during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Protesters take cover behind home-made shields as they confront the police during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AFP

Suspend Myanmar from Asean if military won’t back down: lawmakers

  • The bloc should abandon its doctrine of non-interference unless the junta restores democracy and releases civilian leaders, prominent politicians urge
  • In a joint statement Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore’s Charles Chong among others say it is time to explore the possibility of sanctions

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 8:38pm, 17 Mar, 2021

