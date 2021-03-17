US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA
United States
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In South Korea, Austin and Blinken continue US message of countering China’s ‘coercion and aggression’

  • The US secretaries of state and defence also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the alliance with Seoul, and to the denuclearisation of North Korea
  • The improvement of ties between Japan and South Korea was discussed as crucial to deal with threats ‘on and around the Korean peninsula’

Topic |   United States
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:34pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE