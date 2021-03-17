US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) bumps fists with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook before their meeting in Seoul. Photo: EPA
In South Korea, Austin and Blinken continue US message of countering China’s ‘coercion and aggression’
- The US secretaries of state and defence also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the alliance with Seoul, and to the denuclearisation of North Korea
- The improvement of ties between Japan and South Korea was discussed as crucial to deal with threats ‘on and around the Korean peninsula’
