Japan’s royal conundrum: put an empress on the throne or risk Imperial Family’s extinction?
- Although the Japanese public is in favour of allowing a woman to become the head of the Imperial Family, the governing LDP is firmly opposed
- A government panel is looking into the issue of royal succession, but few expect a solution, with the risk being that the Imperial Family runs out of heirs
Prince Akishino, centre, is next in line for Japan’s royal crown, with Prince Hisahito, second left, the ultimate heir. Photo: AFP