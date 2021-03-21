Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, during his 2015 visit to Britain, where he met Boris Johnson, right, who was then the mayor of London. Johnson will now visit India as the British prime minister next month. Photo: AP
Can India and Britain take ties to a new level while keeping China at bay in Indo-Pacific?
- Despite recent tensions between the two countries, a post-Brexit Britain sees India as a key partner in its reimagined Indo-Pacific strategy
- But analysts say India and Britain need to work together in the region to advance their geopolitical goals, with the containment of China among the top priorities
