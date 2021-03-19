US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images
India receives US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin with China on its mind

  • Timing of visit, which follows stops in Japan and South Korea and heavy criticism of China, signals importance Biden places on New Delhi as a security ally
  • US will be keen to take ties to a new level, analysts say, but India is likely to resist being dragged into a coalition against its fellow BRICS nation

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:02pm, 19 Mar, 2021

