‘They are shooting at our kids’ heads’: in Myanmar, a dead 17-year-old’s family mourns the loss of hope

  • Khant Nyar Hein, a first-year medical student from an ethnic Chinese family, was shot dead by security forces at a protest on Sunday morning
  • His father is among those who want Beijing to take a stronger stance against the generals behind the February 1 coup

Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 8:08pm, 19 Mar, 2021

A shrine to 17-year-old Myanmar protester Khant Nyar Hein, who was killed by security forces. Photo: Min Ye Kyaw
