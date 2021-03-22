The Philippines has signed an agreement to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment. Photo: AFP The Philippines has signed an agreement to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment. Photo: AFP
The Philippines has signed an agreement to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Missiles, vaccines and China bring the Philippines and India closer

  • Manila this month signed a deal to buy the world’s fastest cruise missile from New Delhi, while it could also secure up to 38 million doses of Covid-19 inoculations made in India
  • Analysts say there is potential for stronger political relations, though opinions are mixed about the potential of further defence cooperation between the two

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 11:09am, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippines has signed an agreement to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment. Photo: AFP The Philippines has signed an agreement to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment. Photo: AFP
The Philippines has signed an agreement to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE