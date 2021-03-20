Yang Jiechi, right, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office for China, and Wang Yi, left, China's foreign affairs minister, arrive for a meeting with US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: AFP
Is US-China friction at Alaska meetings a sign of worse to come or start of something better?
- Analysts in Asia say both Washington and Beijing are hesitant to give ground on issues that divide them, like the South China Sea
- But others see possible areas of cooperation, such as over Myanmar, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | US-China relations
Yang Jiechi, right, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office for China, and Wang Yi, left, China's foreign affairs minister, arrive for a meeting with US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: AFP