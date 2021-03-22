Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. Photo: Reuters
Singapore weighs in on US-China talks, urges Asean to focus on own interests if tensions escalate
- Deputy PM Heng Swee Keat says the Alaska discussions are a ‘step in the right direction’ that shows a mutual recognition of the need for dialogue and cooperation
- He urged Asean nations to work with both parties while emphasising the bloc’s interests and its ‘ability to make choices for ourselves’
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. Photo: Reuters