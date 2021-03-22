Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Seoul’s budding military ties with Beijing hit a snag as it tries to stay on Washington’s good side
- South Korea needs the US as it looks to resume diplomatic ties with North Korea, meaning defence cooperation with China could be an issue, analysts say
- Similarly, while trilateral security ties between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo were emphasised by a US delegation last week, lingering tensions with Japan remain
