Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Seoul’s budding military ties with Beijing hit a snag as it tries to stay on Washington’s good side

  • South Korea needs the US as it looks to resume diplomatic ties with North Korea, meaning defence cooperation with China could be an issue, analysts say
  • Similarly, while trilateral security ties between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo were emphasised by a US delegation last week, lingering tensions with Japan remain

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 8:42pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and South Korean navy personnel during preparations for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE