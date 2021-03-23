An Uygur woman on a scooter fetches school children as they ride past a picture of China’s President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uygur elders in 2018. Photo: AP An Uygur woman on a scooter fetches school children as they ride past a picture of China’s President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uygur elders in 2018. Photo: AP
Why Australia and New Zealand issued their own statement on US-led China sanctions

  • Canberra and Wellington clarified they were not imposing penalties of their own, after being briefly included in Washington’s statement announcing coordinated sanctions
  • However, they have backed the move, and say there is clear evidence of human rights abuses in the region, including sterilisation and restrictions on freedom of religion

John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:54pm, 23 Mar, 2021

