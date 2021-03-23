An Uygur woman on a scooter fetches school children as they ride past a picture of China’s President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uygur elders in 2018. Photo: AP
Why Australia and New Zealand issued their own statement on US-led China sanctions
- Canberra and Wellington clarified they were not imposing penalties of their own, after being briefly included in Washington’s statement announcing coordinated sanctions
- However, they have backed the move, and say there is clear evidence of human rights abuses in the region, including sterilisation and restrictions on freedom of religion
