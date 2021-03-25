US, Japanese and Canadian ships take part in a joint exercise. Photo: Handout
As US puts heat on China, Japan under pressure to side with Taiwan
- Japan’s long-held ambiguity towards Taiwan has enabled it to keep official ties with Beijing, while staying in favour with Taipei
- US pressure, concerns over Beijing’s perceived aggression and a shared history with its island neighbour mean Japan may need to make its position clear
Topic | Taiwan
US, Japanese and Canadian ships take part in a joint exercise. Photo: Handout