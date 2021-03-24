Chinese maritime vessels at the Whitsun Reef Photo: AFP Chinese maritime vessels at the Whitsun Reef Photo: AFP
‘Prelude to occupation’: worries flare in Philippines as Beijing tells US not to provoke confrontation over Chinese ships

  • Foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr says the Philippines might invoke its defence treaty with the US to deal with presence of Chinese ships in its waters
  • Duelling statements from the Chinese and American embassies have also fuelled anxiety and speculation in the Philippines

Alan Robles
Alan Robles in Manila

Updated: 8:34pm, 24 Mar, 2021

