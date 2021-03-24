An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the border with Pakistan. Photo: AFP
Are India and Pakistan really heading towards peace?
- A ceasefire at the border, a sporting visit or two, pleasantries between prime ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. It’s all looking up, isn’t it?
- Not quite, say experts. What looks like positive discussions on the Indus Water Treaty and progress in Kashmir may hide deeper disagreements
Topic | India
