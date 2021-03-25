North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: DPA
As North Korea plots revenge over ‘spy’ extradited to US from Malaysia, assassinations and abductions may be next
- Pyongyang fears Malaysia’s extradition of Mun Chol-myong – said to be linked to the shadowy Office 39 – could give its arch enemy America a major intelligence coup
- Malaysia – mindful of the killing of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother on its soil four years ago – has raised security measures at sensitive locations
