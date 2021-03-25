Chinese ships anchored at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AFP
Philippines sends navy on ‘sovereignty patrols’ to South China Sea amid fears Whitsun Reef is ‘Scarborough Shoal 2.0’
- Military chief orders deployment to the South China Sea amid claims a Chinese militia fleet of 200 boats has surrounded disputed Whitsun Reef
- The United States has said it will back the Philippines, but China is adamant there is no militia – only fishing vessels
