Two men stand in front of a wall of pictures of Malaysian leaders at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP Two men stand in front of a wall of pictures of Malaysian leaders at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Two men stand in front of a wall of pictures of Malaysian leaders at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Umno’s beauty is its embrace of diversity’: Malaysia’s biggest party meets amid divisions over backing PM Muhyiddin

  • All eyes are on Umno’s annual general meeting this weekend, with analysts looking for an indication of whether it will keep supporting the embattled Perikatan Nasional alliance
  • Influential youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has dismissed talk of fission, though there is a faction still loyal to Muhyiddin

Topic |   Malaysia
Norman Goh
Norman Goh in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 10:31pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two men stand in front of a wall of pictures of Malaysian leaders at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP Two men stand in front of a wall of pictures of Malaysian leaders at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Two men stand in front of a wall of pictures of Malaysian leaders at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE