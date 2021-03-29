A Chinese coastguard vessel is seen from an Indonesian naval ship during a patrol of the Natuna Islands in January 2020. Photo: Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters A Chinese coastguard vessel is seen from an Indonesian naval ship during a patrol of the Natuna Islands in January 2020. Photo: Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters
Are Indonesia, Japan’s joint South China Sea drills a sign of Jakarta’s pivot away from Beijing?

  • The planned maritime exercises are seen as highlighting Indonesia’s intention to upgrade its maritime defences in the face of China’s rising assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific
  • But analysts say closer defence ties are unlikely to result in major arms sales, and don’t automatically indicate Indonesia wants to join the US-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Mar, 2021

