Zenia Irani and her husband Binoy Parikh in Canada, their new home. Photo: Zenia Irani
Indian migrants flock to Canada as Trump-era rules make US less attractive

  • Around 30,000 Indian nationals become new permanent residents of Canada every year, making them the third-largest non-European immigrant group after Chinese- and Filipino-Canadians
  • They still face problems with assimilation, racism and prejudice – but while the US has been putting up barriers to migrants over the past four years, ‘Canada was doing precisely the opposite’

Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder in Chennai

Updated: 12:30pm, 31 Mar, 2021

