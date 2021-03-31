Zenia Irani and her husband Binoy Parikh in Canada, their new home. Photo: Zenia Irani
Indian migrants flock to Canada as Trump-era rules make US less attractive
- Around 30,000 Indian nationals become new permanent residents of Canada every year, making them the third-largest non-European immigrant group after Chinese- and Filipino-Canadians
- They still face problems with assimilation, racism and prejudice – but while the US has been putting up barriers to migrants over the past four years, ‘Canada was doing precisely the opposite’
Topic | India
Zenia Irani and her husband Binoy Parikh in Canada, their new home. Photo: Zenia Irani