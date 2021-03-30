Police officers secure the area during a raid on suspected militants in Jakarta following the March 28 Makassar attack. Photo: EPA Police officers secure the area during a raid on suspected militants in Jakarta following the March 28 Makassar attack. Photo: EPA
Isis supporters in Indonesia, Malaysia call for more violence after attack during holy period for Muslims and Christians

  • The suicide bombing by newlyweds in Makassar city took place on Palm Sunday, a week before Easter, and in the run-up to the month of Ramadan
  • Police have arrested eight suspects with links to the couple, and found a cache of explosives and bomb-making materials in Jakarta

Amy Chew
Updated: 11:07pm, 30 Mar, 2021

