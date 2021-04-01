US forces on an American military airfield in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo US forces on an American military airfield in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
US forces on an American military airfield in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US analyst claims China is backing Okinawa independence movement in bid to drive wedge between Tokyo, Washington

  • In an opinion piece, Robert D. Eldridge says Beijing has deployed thousands of ‘agents provocateurs’ to rise up and limit US and Japanese military responses
  • While the former political adviser for the US Marine Corps in Japan warns that an eye should be kept on the disputed Diaoyu Islands, analysts are sceptical about his take

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US forces on an American military airfield in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo US forces on an American military airfield in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
US forces on an American military airfield in Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE