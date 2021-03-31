Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea on Saturday. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea/Handout via Reuters
South China Sea: Philippine military vows to continue aerial patrols after plane warned off by Chinese vessels near disputed reef
- Chinese radio operators challenged the aircraft with local journalists on board ‘at least five times’ as it flew over Calderon Reef, Mischief Reef and Johnson Reef
- The Philippines has been carrying out ‘sovereignty patrols’ since some 200 Chinese fishing vessels were spotted near Whitsun Reef, which falls within its exclusive economic zone
Topic | South China Sea
