Protesters stand near a burning makeshift barricade in Yangon on March 30 during a demonstration against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: AFP
As China’s Wang Yi meets his Asean counterparts, will Myanmar be on the agenda?

  • China’s foreign minister is likely to discuss the worsening post-coup crisis with his opposite numbers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, analysts say
  • But none of the Southeast Asian nations has publicly acknowledged that the topic of Myanmar will come up – even as international concern over the junta’s actions grows

Dewey SimMaria Siow
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Maria Siow

Updated: 9:33pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Protesters stand near a burning makeshift barricade in Yangon on March 30 during a demonstration against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: AFP
