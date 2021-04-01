A protester flashes a three-finger salute during a march to condemn the military coup in Mandalay. Photo: EPA-EFE A protester flashes a three-finger salute during a march to condemn the military coup in Mandalay. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Myanmar junta may scapegoat insurgents to ‘rain hell’ on civilians, warns UN rights expert

  • Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, says any coordinated effort by insurgents could lead the Tatmadaw to wage a brutal assault
  • The global community must continue supporting the civil disobedience movement to convince anti-coup protesters they do not need armed backing from insurgent groups, Andrews says

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 2:25pm, 1 Apr, 2021

