A protester flashes a three-finger salute during a march to condemn the military coup in Mandalay. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar junta may scapegoat insurgents to ‘rain hell’ on civilians, warns UN rights expert
- Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, says any coordinated effort by insurgents could lead the Tatmadaw to wage a brutal assault
- The global community must continue supporting the civil disobedience movement to convince anti-coup protesters they do not need armed backing from insurgent groups, Andrews says
