South China Sea
Politics

South China Sea: will the Whitsun Reef dispute come between Beijing and Manila?

  • The growing row sparked by Chinese vessels in the South China Sea is causing a headache for Philippine President Duterte, who has been nurturing ties with Beijing since 2016
  • Beijing’s next moves could affect next year’s Philippine polls, analysts say, and Duterte’s antagonism towards the US could hurt him

Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles  and Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:25am, 3 Apr, 2021

