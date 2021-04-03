Chinese vessels are pictured moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, on March 27, 2021. Photo: National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
South China Sea: will the Whitsun Reef dispute come between Beijing and Manila?
- The growing row sparked by Chinese vessels in the South China Sea is causing a headache for Philippine President Duterte, who has been nurturing ties with Beijing since 2016
- Beijing’s next moves could affect next year’s Philippine polls, analysts say, and Duterte’s antagonism towards the US could hurt him
Topic | South China Sea
