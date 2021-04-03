Hindu hardliners, one brandishing a sword, chant slogans against Muslim communities during a rally in 2018 in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
‘Your existence is reason enough’: in Modi’s India, Muslim journalists face harassment, threats and assault
- India has seen a steep spike in anti-Muslim sentiment since PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist BJP came to power in 2014, and journalists have not been spared the hatred
- Even in the absence of direct attacks, an undercurrent of Islamophobia makes it difficult for many Muslim reporters to do their jobs, and often sees them singled out for abuse
