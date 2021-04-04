An overview of the Chinese vessels in Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar via Reuters An overview of the Chinese vessels in Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar via Reuters
An overview of the Chinese vessels in Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar via Reuters
South China Sea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Spratly Islands, Diaoyu, Bay of Bengal: is a storm brewing in Asia-Pacific waters?

  • The US-China rivalry has fuelled maritime maneuverings by Asian and European countries in regional waterways such as the South China Sea
  • China’s new coastguard law has also been blamed, but an analyst says Beijing has historically never used lethal force in its operations at sea

Topic |   South China Sea
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 12:30pm, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An overview of the Chinese vessels in Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar via Reuters An overview of the Chinese vessels in Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar via Reuters
An overview of the Chinese vessels in Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE