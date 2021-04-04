Women look at a poster showing Brandon Elliot, the suspect in Monday’s attack on a 65-year old Filipino woman in New York. Photo: AFP Women look at a poster showing Brandon Elliot, the suspect in Monday’s attack on a 65-year old Filipino woman in New York. Photo: AFP
Women look at a poster showing Brandon Elliot, the suspect in Monday’s attack on a 65-year old Filipino woman in New York. Photo: AFP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Anti-Asian hate: in South Korea, reports of attacks on Asian-Americans focus on suspects’ race – a lot

  • Unlike in the US, South Korean media put heavy emphasis on the race of attackers, many of whom were African-American
  • The stark contrast in framing highlights differing sensitivities around race that permeate the two cultures, analysts say

Topic |   South Korea
John Power
John Power

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Women look at a poster showing Brandon Elliot, the suspect in Monday’s attack on a 65-year old Filipino woman in New York. Photo: AFP Women look at a poster showing Brandon Elliot, the suspect in Monday’s attack on a 65-year old Filipino woman in New York. Photo: AFP
Women look at a poster showing Brandon Elliot, the suspect in Monday’s attack on a 65-year old Filipino woman in New York. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE