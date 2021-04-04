Joint Japan-India naval exercises. Photo: Twitter
India joins French-led naval exercise, revealing clues about Quad’s plans to contain China in Indo-Pacific
- The three-day La Perouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal will also include the United States, Japan and Australia
- Beijing has criticised the Quad as an ‘Indo-Pacific Nato’, and analysts say Asean countries would be wary of the alliance but remain open to bilateral engagement with individual members
