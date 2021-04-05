Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Reuters Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Reuters
Lee Hsien Loong
Singapore opposition politician crowdfunds US$98,840 to pay PM Lee Hsien Loong in defamation case

  • A court on March 24 ordered Leong Sze Hian of the Peoples Voice Party to pay Lee US$98,840 for sharing on Facebook an article linking him to Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
  • Leong’s lawyer said over 2,000 people had donated to a crowdfunding campaign on social media to raise the full amount

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 1:49pm, 5 Apr, 2021

