Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Reuters
Singapore opposition politician crowdfunds US$98,840 to pay PM Lee Hsien Loong in defamation case
- A court on March 24 ordered Leong Sze Hian of the Peoples Voice Party to pay Lee US$98,840 for sharing on Facebook an article linking him to Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
- Leong’s lawyer said over 2,000 people had donated to a crowdfunding campaign on social media to raise the full amount
Topic | Lee Hsien Loong
